Bettman: NHL to consider expanding video reviews

Giving his annual state of the league press conference before Game 1 of the

Stanley Cup Final between the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues, Bettman

stressed that improvements need to be made after several controversial plays

and missed calls this season.

"Clearly what we already do still may not be enough," Bettman said. "If we are

to extend video replay, and we will be looking at that possibility, we must

find the right balance when it comes to how much more to use and when to use

it without affecting the flow, pace and excitement of our game.

"Perhaps most important, we've got to have a system that enables us to be

consistent. This is the challenge, and it's a challenge we are focused on and

we will meet."

Bettman admitted that expanding video review could be a complicated matter

because the NHL is worried about slowing down the game, and he has problems

envisioning what form the reviews will take.

"We want to get it right, but what is the 'it?' How far do you go back? What

actually affects the actual result?" he said.

An example he cited was a missed hand pass in Game 3 of the Western Conference

between the Sharks and Blues, ultimately resulting in San Jose's 5-4 overtime

victory.

"What I thought (at the time) was that it would be good if I kept my head from

exploding," Bettman said. "I was unhappy. We all were.

"What if the hand pass happened a minute earlier? Or it cleared the zone? You

can roll it back endlessly. If we decide to extend replay, we have to define

it in a way where we don't ruin the game and get it right."

While it's been a hot topic in previous general managers meetings, Bettman

doesn't see the league going the other way by reducing the video review

system.

"Whatever your view is of video replay, what we're doing is working well, and

I don't think you can go backwards anymore. I think that ship has sailed," he

said.

The NHL competition committee, which includes league officials, executives and

current players, is scheduled to meet in Toronto on June 11.

