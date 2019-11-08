Bettman: NHL to return to Europe in 2020

Commissioner Gary Bettman, speaking before the start of the 2019 Global Series

game in Sweden on Friday, said the Boston Bruins and Nashville Predators will

open the 2020-21 season in Prague.

The Colorado Avalanche and Columbus Blue Jackets will play later in the year

in Helsinki, he said.

The Bruins and Predators also will hold part of their training camps in

Germany and Switzerland, respectively, and will play in an exhibition game.

The Buffalo Sabres and Tampa Bay Lightning are representing the NHL in games

Friday and Saturday in Stockholm.

--Field Level Media