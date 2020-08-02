Blackhawks' Caggiula suspended one game by NHL

Chicago Blackhawks forward Drake Caggiula has been suspended for one game following an illegal check to the head of Edmonton Oilers forward Tyler Ennis, the NHL's Department of Player Safety announced on Sunday afternoon.
Caggiula's right shoulder made contact with Ennis' head at 7:42 of the second
period on Saturday in the series opener of the best-of-five Western Conference
qualifying round.
Ennis was assessed a delay of game penalty for shooting the puck over the
glass after absorbing the hit from Caggiula, who was not whistled for an
infraction.
Caggiula, 26, registered four hits and one blocked shot in 11:25 of ice time
during the Blackhawks' 6-4 win over the Oilers in Edmonton on Saturday. Game 2
is Monday night.
This is the first time Caggiula has been suspended in his four-year NHL
career.
