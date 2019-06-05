Blackhawks hire ex-NHL head coach Crawford as assistant

The 58-year-old Crawford, who most recently spent three seasons on the Ottawa

Senators' staff and was their interim coach at the end of the 2017-18 season,

will work with 34-year-old Jeremy Colliton, who is now the youngest coach in

the league. The Blackhawks also have two other assistants -- Sheldon Brookbank

and Tomas Mitell -- who are 38 years old. Crawford's son, Dylan, also works

for the Blackhawks as an assistant video coach.

Colliton and the Blackhawks will undoubtedly rely on the experience of Marc

Crawford, who was also a head coach with the Vancouver Canucks, Los Angeles

Kings and Dallas Stars and has a 246-189-62-32 record.

"Knowing the league is important, and it's not just knowing the personnel on

the other side," Crawford said in a Chicago Sun-Times story. "It's also

understanding the idiosyncrasies of every other building, having a little bit

more knowledge about how other staffs are and how they implement their

strategies ... recognizing the officials, recognizing league officials,

and how the league works.

"I should be able to help them in that regard."

Though disappointed that he didn't get the permanent job as Ottawa's head

coach, Crawford likes where he has landed.

"Chicago is a team that goes the extra mile to find a way to get things done,"

he said. "No disrespect to any of the other places I've been, but it's really

nice when you have that organization."

Calling Colliton a "very innovative" young coach, Crawford added, "If I was

the head coach, I would do things almost exactly the way he's doing them, from

the standpoint of systems."

