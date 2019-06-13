Blues beat Bruins to clinch maiden Stanley Cup title

Louis Blues won the National Hockey League's Stanley Cup for the first time with a 4-1 win over the Boston Bruins in the decisive seventh game of the championship series on Wednesday.

With the victory, the visiting Blues not only completed a remarkable turnaround considering they were dead last in the NHL in early January but also ended the longest wait in NHL history - 51 seasons - for a team to win their first championship. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto)