Blues forward O'Reilly named Stanley Cup playoffs MVP

Louis Blues forward Ryan O'Reilly was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the National Hockey League's Stanley Cup playoffs on Wednesday after leading his team to their first championship.

O'Reilly, who was acquired by St. Louis last offseason, scored his team's opening goal in each of the final four games of the Stanley Cup Final and in the process set a franchise record with the most points in one playoff year with 23. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto)