Bruins beat Blues to send Stanley Cup Final to Game Seven

Louis Blues on Sunday to force a decisive seventh game in the National Hockey League's championship series.

Goals from Brad Marchand, Brandon Carlo, Karson Kuhlman, David Pastrnak and Zdeno Chara gave Boston a big win while Ryan O'Reilly was the sole scorer for St. Louis.

The Bruins, who will host Game Seven on Wednesday, are looking to become the ninth team in NHL history to overcome a 3-2 series deficit in the Stanley Cup Final -- a feat last achieved by them in 2011.

Boston opened the scoring on a five-on-three powerplay nine minutes into the game when Marchand fired a one-timer from a tough angle that went over the glove of Blues rookie goalie Jordan Binnington and into the top corner.

The Bruins padded their lead just over two minutes into the third period when Carlo's one-hopper from the blueline dribbled through Binnington's legs while Kuhlman scored the dagger at the midway mark of the period.

Blues forward O'Reilly got one back with eight minutes to play when his shot barely crossed the goal line before Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask got a pad on it. A video review confirmed the puck had crossed the line.

Boston sealed the win two minutes later on Pastrnak's goal while Chara added an empty-netter shortly after.

