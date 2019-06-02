Bruins rout Blues in Game Three

Louis Blues 7-2 on Saturday to take a 2-1 lead in the Stanley Cup Finals.

The Bruins scored three first-period goals to seize control of Game Three in St Louis, Patrice Bergeron netting on a power-play at 10:47 before Charlie Coyle and Sean Kuraly followed up to give the visitors a comfortable lead.

St Louis was hosting a Stanley Cup Finals game for the first time in 49 years but there was little to celebrate.

David Pastrnak converted another power play just 41 seconds into the second period to give Boston a 4-0 advantage.

Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask made 27 saves.

