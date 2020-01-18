Bruins waive F Backes after 14 NHL seasons

Backes, 35, who played on only 16 games with Boston this season, registered

one goal and two assists.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said, "I have

a lot of respect for as a human being and what he's accomplished in

this league. We brought him in to give us some of that bite -- that's been a

subject around here for the last few days, and that's something we had hoped

[for with Backes]. And it was there for a while but then some concussions came

into play and I think that affects your decision as a coach to put a player on

the ice."

In 944 career games in the NHL, Backes has collected 554 points (245 goals,

309 assists), playing 10 seasons with the St. Louis Blues before joining the

Bruins as a free agent before the 2016-17 season.

Backes, who made the All-Star team in 2011, has been on the both ends of head

injuries during his career, including sustaining one this season after a

collision with Ottawa Senators forward Scott Sabourin that kept him out for

almost a month.

In December 2018, the NHL suspended Backes for three games without pay for

what the league called "an illegal check to the head" of New Jersey Devils

forward Blake Coleman. In March 2018, he was also handed a three-game

suspension for a late hit on Frans Nielsen of the Detroit Red Wings.

On Friday, Bruins teammate Patrice Bergeron praised Backes on Twitter,

writing: "The impact that he's had ever since he got here, on and off the ice,

his leadership that he brought ... he was a big part of the mentality that

we've built here. We wish him all the best. We're going to miss him."

If the Bruins decide to buy out the final years of Backes' contract, it would

cost the club $4 million in 2020-21 and $1 million in 2021-22, according to

the Sporting News. After this season, Backes would be free to seek a position

with another NHL team.

--Field Level Media