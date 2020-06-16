Ice Hockey

Canada 'open' to hosting NHL hub city, Trudeau says

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
33 minutes ago | Updated 30 minutes ago

June 16 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday he was comfortable having a hub city in Canada for teams competing in the National Hockey League's planned restart amid the COVID-19 outbreak as long as local health authorities approve.

Vancouver, Edmonton and Toronto are all being considered by the NHL to serve as one of the two 12-team hub cities for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, which could begin in early August.

"We have indicated that we are comfortable with moving forward on an NHL hub in one of the three Canadian cities that are asking for it," Trudeau said at a news conference.

Ice Hockey

Trudeau: Canada 'open' to hosting NHL restart

2 HOURS AGO

"Obviously the decision needs to be made by the NHL and the cities and the provinces in the jurisdiction, but Canada is open to it as long as it is okayed by the local health authorities."

Trudeau also said the border with the United States will remain closed to non-essential travel through at least July 21. The border closure, however, does not affect NHL players and some have already been travelling to their teams.

All NHL teams were cleared to reopen training facilities last week so long as those who chose to attend did so in small groups that did not exceed six players at a time.

The NHL, which halted action in March due to the novel coronavirus, said formal training camps for the 24 playoff-bound teams could open on July 10 if it was deemed safe to do so.

The length of training camps and, therefore, the start date for a formal resumption of play will be determined at a later date. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Ice Hockey

Training camps can open on July 10, league says

11/06/2020 AT 16:13
Ice Hockey

NHL, NHLPA agree to open training camps July 10

11/06/2020 AT 15:59
Related Topics
Ice Hockey
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Ice Hockey

Trudeau: Canada 'open' to hosting NHL restart

2 HOURS AGO
Ice Hockey

Training camps can open on July 10, league says

11/06/2020 AT 16:13
Ice Hockey

NHL, NHLPA agree to open training camps July 10

11/06/2020 AT 15:59
Ice Hockey

League clears way for players to resume training next week

05/06/2020 AT 01:11

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Ice Hockey

Fight erupts during ice hockey final between Russia and Slovakia

00:01:39
Play Icon
Play Icon
Ice Hockey

Highlights: Canada clinch bronze medal against Kazakhstan

00:02:52
Play Icon
Play Icon
Ice Hockey

President Obama welcomes Stanley Cup champions to the White House

00:00:20
Play Icon
Play Icon
Ice Hockey

NHL megastar Gordie Howe dies at age 88

00:00:25
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Europe waits as Inter desperately try to keep wonderkid - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:21
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

YESTERDAY AT 21:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Premier League

Aguero scores on 300th City appearance in dismantling of Cardiff

22/09/2018 AT 15:14
Football

Coutinho on bench for Liverpool's match with Sevilla after transfer saga

13/09/2017 AT 16:30
Formula E

Di Grassi named CEO of Roborace series

13/09/2017 AT 12:01
Play Icon
Tennis

'He's really unique' - Berrettini lauds fellow Italian star Sinner

14/06/2020 AT 10:11
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Ball kid wins point against Djokovic with delightful drop shot at Adria Tour

13/06/2020 AT 15:25
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

09/06/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Formula 1

Ocon will be ‘more careful’ battling Perez

01/08/2017 AT 14:34
Finland Rally

Toyota WRC rookie Lappi takes Finland lead

28/07/2017 AT 19:22
Premier League

Mourinho is ruining Pogba — he should be United's main creative force

14/06/2017 AT 09:51
View more

What's On

Previous articleTrudeau: Canada 'open' to hosting NHL restart
Next articleArminia Bielefeld return to Bundesliga after 11 years