Canucks' Ferland fined $5K, Wild's Kunin $1K by NHL

Vancouver Canucks forward Micheal Ferland and Minnesota Wild forward Luke Kunin are lighter in the wallet following their actions during the opener of their Western Conference qualifying series.
Ferland received a $5,000 fine for spearing and Kunin was docked $1,000 for
unsportsmanlike conduct, the NHL's Department of Player Safety announced
Monday.
Ferland's fine is the maximum allowable under the league's collective
bargaining agreement.
The 28-year-old Ferland was assessed a minor penalty for slashing at 9:18 of
the third period in Minnesota's 3-0 victory over Vancouver on Sunday in
Edmonton. The sequence began after Ferland's stick was grabbed by a member of
the Wild's bench, prompting the forward to respond with a spear to Minnesota
forward Ryan Hartman.
This is the first time Ferland has received supplemental discipline from the
NHL during his six-year career.
Kunin's fine was a result of him holding the stick of Ferland.
--Field Level Media