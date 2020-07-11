Ice Hockey

Canucks LW Baertschi opts out of NHL restart

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Vancouver Canucks left wing Sven Baertschi has elected against rejoining his team for the NHL's Return to Play initiative.

Canucks general manager Jim Benning announced Saturday that Baertschi informed
the club of his decision the previous day.

"Sven informed us late yesterday that he has chosen to opt out of the NHL
Return to Play Program. It was a difficult decision but ultimately one we
respect and understand," Benning said in a statement posted by the club to
Twitter.

"We have added Kole Lind to our Return to Play roster and will continue to
focus on preparation for camp," the statement continued.

Baertschi will become the second NHL player to opt out of the NHL's restart,
joining Calgary Flames defenseman Travis Hamonic.

Baertschi has two assists while appearing in six games with the Canucks in
2019-20. The 27-year-old Switzerland native recorded 46 points (13 goals, 33
assists) in 43 games this season with the Utica Comets of the American Hockey
League.

Baertschi has collected 138 points (66 goals, 72 assists) in 291 career NHL
games with the Flames and Canucks. He was the 13th overall pick of the 2011
NHL Draft by the Flames.

The Canucks (36-27-6) return to the ice for the play-in round on Aug. 2 with
the opener of a best-of-five series against the Minnesota Wild (35-27-7).

--Field Level Media

What's On