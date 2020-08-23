Capitals sack coach Reirden after Stanley Cup playoff elimination

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Washington Capitals have sacked coach Todd Reirden after a second consecutive first-round playoff exit, the National Hockey League team announced on Sunday.

Reirden's two-year coaching stint ended just three days after the Capitals bowed out of the Stanley Cup playoffs with a 4-1 series defeat by the New York Islanders.

"We have higher expectations for our team, and we felt a fresh approach in leadership was necessary," Brian MacLellan, senior vice president and general manager of the Capitals, said in a statement.

"We would like to thank Todd for all of his hard work and efforts with our organization.

"Todd has been a big part of our team for more than half a decade, including our Stanley Cup run in 2018, and we wish him and his family all the best moving forward."

Reirden, 49, led Washington to a 89-46-16 record over two seasons. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)

