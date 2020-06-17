Construction at Seattle's NHL arena running behind schedule

The reconstruction of Seattle's KeyArena is running at least two months behind schedule, but the venue still should be ready when the city's NHL expansion team is set to take the ice next year.

NHL Seattle chief executive officer Tod Leiweke gave a status report on the

arena to the Seattle Times on Tuesday.

The arena was scheduled to reopen June 1, 2021, but Leiweke put the revised

timeframe at August to mid-September.

The as-yet-unnamed expansion hockey team is due to open its inaugural season

in October 2021, barring a change in the NHL calendar if there is a

trickledown effect from the 2019-20 season being prolonged by the coronavirus

pandemic.

The KeyArena renovation has progressed amid the pandemic, but delays have

occurred due to problems in getting building materials and work being slowed

by augmented health protocols, according to Leiweke.

"We early on had some aspirations, but there's no question the supply lines

and other challenges have brought some delay," Leiweke told the Times. "But I

am so appreciative of the men and women who strap it on every day -- including

a face mask -- and come here and build this. And they're building it with

great pride."

According to the Times, the construction delays figure to impact the 2021

season of the WNBA's Seattle Storm. During KeyArena's renovation, the Storm

have played home games at the University of Washington's Alaska Airlines Arena

in Seattle and at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Wash.

"(KeyArena) will certainly be (open in) the summer of 2021 -- the question is

when," Leiweke told the newspaper. "Will it be August? Will it be Sept. 1?

Will it be Sept. 15? It's somewhere in there."

He added about the ultimate finished product, "It's really going to be

extraordinary. Early on it might have sounded like hyperbole to say it's going

to be one of the most beautiful arenas in the world. (But) I can in a very

declaratory way say it's going to be the most beautiful arena in the world."

The NHL team isn't planning to announce its nickname and logo anytime soon due

to the pandemic and the ongoing social-justice protests in the wake of George

Floyd's death. The name revelation could be pushed back as far as October,

according to Leiweke.

"It's not the right time," he told the Times. "Vegas did it a year out (when

announcing the Golden Knights nickname). We've got ample time, and the thing

this organization will never be is tone deaf. So we've got to pick the right

time, and we've got to make sure all of our ducks are in a row."

--Field Level Media

