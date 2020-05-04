Ice Hockey

Coyotes-Bruins, Panthers-Caps to meet in NHL Gaming Challenge

ByReuters
26 minutes ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

The Arizona Coyotes will oppose the Boston Bruins, and the Florida Panthers will take on the Washington Capitals in Week 2 matchups as part of the NHL Player Gaming Challenge.

The online event is due to feature players from all 31 NHL teams, and Seattle
Seahawks tight end Luke Willson will represent the pending NHL Seattle
expansion team.

No standings are being compiled, as the games are designed strictly for
entertainment with the NHL season shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Georges Laraque hospitalized with COVID-19: 'It's the worst thing ever'

A DAY AGO

Coyotes right wingers Clayton Keller and Conor Garland will face off with
Bruins left winger Jake DeBrusk and defenseman Charlie McAvoy in a two-on-two
matchup Thursday at 5 p.m. ET.

On Saturday at 3 p.m. ET, Panthers left winger Jonathan Huderdeau will square
off with Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov in a one-on-one showdown.

Both contests will stream live on the NHL's Twitch, YouTube, Twitter and
Facebook Premiere channels.

The Coyotes-Bruins matchup will feature four players with ties to Boston. In
addition to DeBrusk and McAvoy currently playing for the Bruins, Garland is a
Scituate, Mass., native who played junior hockey with a Bruins affiliate in
2011-12. Keller played college hockey for Boston University, where one of his
teammates was McAvoy.

The week's other matchup will have Huberdeau, the Panthers' all-time scoring
leader, taking on Kuznetsov, the NHL's leading scorer in the 2018 playoffs
when the Capitals won their first Stanley Cup.

--Field Level Media

Trudeau: NHL players likely subject to quarantine

YESTERDAY AT 19:22
Preds' Forsberg sweeps Avs' Compher in NHL Gaming Challenge

02/05/2020 AT 22:32
