Coyotes-Bruins, Panthers-Caps to meet in NHL Gaming Challenge

The Arizona Coyotes will oppose the Boston Bruins, and the Florida Panthers will take on the Washington Capitals in Week 2 matchups as part of the NHL Player Gaming Challenge.

The online event is due to feature players from all 31 NHL teams, and Seattle

Seahawks tight end Luke Willson will represent the pending NHL Seattle

expansion team.

No standings are being compiled, as the games are designed strictly for

entertainment with the NHL season shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coyotes right wingers Clayton Keller and Conor Garland will face off with

Bruins left winger Jake DeBrusk and defenseman Charlie McAvoy in a two-on-two

matchup Thursday at 5 p.m. ET.

On Saturday at 3 p.m. ET, Panthers left winger Jonathan Huderdeau will square

off with Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov in a one-on-one showdown.

Both contests will stream live on the NHL's Twitch, YouTube, Twitter and

Facebook Premiere channels.

The Coyotes-Bruins matchup will feature four players with ties to Boston. In

addition to DeBrusk and McAvoy currently playing for the Bruins, Garland is a

Scituate, Mass., native who played junior hockey with a Bruins affiliate in

2011-12. Keller played college hockey for Boston University, where one of his

teammates was McAvoy.

The week's other matchup will have Huberdeau, the Panthers' all-time scoring

leader, taking on Kuznetsov, the NHL's leading scorer in the 2018 playoffs

when the Capitals won their first Stanley Cup.

