Ice Hockey

Devils' Subban donates $50K to Floyd's daughter, NHL matching

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

P.K.

Subban made a $50,000 donation to 6-year-old Gianna Floyd, the daughter
of George Floyd, and the NHL pledged to match his donation, with other New
Jersey Devils planning to get on board.

Subban said he discussed his donation with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman. A
GoFundMe fundraiser was established for Gianna Floyd following the death of
her father, George Floyd, in police custody. The incident sparked protests and
calls for uniting against racism.

"The narrative has been the same. No justice," Subban said in a video he
shared via Twitter. "There needs to be justice. Justice has to happen. Change
needs to come. But we need everyone. We need everyone and all people to look
at our lives and see where we can help that change and do our part. ... I am
committed to that through and through."

Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews, San Jose Sharks forward Evander
Kane and Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby took to social media
Tuesday to call for justice for Floyd, and an end to racial injustice.

Winnipeg Jets captain Blake Wheeler called on the predominantly white NHL to
"join the fight."

"I want to be real clear here: I look in the mirror about this before I look
out at everyone else," said Wheeler, who grew up 20 minutes from Minneapolis,
where George Floyd died in police custody. "I wish that I was more involved
sooner than I was. I wish that it didn't take me this long to get behind it in
a meaningful way. But I guess what you can do is try to be better going
forward."

--Field Level Media

Ice Hockey
