Ex-NHL player who had COVID-19: Season shouldn't resume

Former NHL player Georges Laraque, who has recovered from COVID-19, doesn't want to see the season resume amid the pandemic.
"To be asking guys to be tested and be quarantined for two to three months
away from the family during this crisis is unfair and inhuman," Laraque told
Canada's TSN. "Am I going to be forced to be away from my family and be scared
of what's going to happen when I'm not there? And what if something happens
when I'm playing and my wife gets sick and I want to go back home?"
He added, "There are so many problems to consider for next year that to try to
salvage this season makes to me absolute (sic) no sense, and there are many
current players who have talked about it and have said publicly the same
thing."
League postpones games in Europe due to COVID-19
Laraque said of the NHL's motivation, "The only reason why they try to save
the season, we all know, is because of the TV revenue they are trying to save.
...
"The players already know that, even if they finish the season, it's not going
to be a true Stanley Cup because of the conditions that they are going to be
put under to do this. It's not going to be like winning the hardest trophy in
professional sports.
"And on top of that, to be playing with no fans (in the stands) ... it's going
to be like playing hockey in a training camp."
Laraque, who also has asthma, said he nearly was placed on a ventilator on his
first in the hospital but was grateful that he didn't need one. Laraque
believes he contracted the illness based on volunteer work he did getting
groceries for senior citizens.
He said his attitude before getting COVID-19 was, "I'm eternal. I'm never
going to die. I don't think about that. I always think positive, always smile,
things are good. I have some many more things to accomplish. Many more
marathons to run, many more lives to touch, many more charities to help out,
so this is the last thing on my mind. I haven't even done a will."
Laraque, a 43-year-old Montreal native, played for the Edmonton Oilers
(1997-98 to 2005-06), the Phoenix Coyotes (2006-07), the Pittsburgh Penguins
(2006-07 to 2007-08) and the Montreal Canadiens (2008-09 to 2009-10). In 490
career games, the right winger registered 43 goals, 68 assists and 826 penalty
minutes.
