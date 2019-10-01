F Stempniak retires from NHL after 13 seasons

Stempniak appeared in just two games with the Boston Bruins last season,

playing a total of 7:49, but he played in all 82 games as recently as 2016-17

with the Carolina Hurricanes, when he tallied 16 goals and 24 assists.

The 36-year-old has 203 goals and 266 assists in his career, which began with

the St. Louis Blues in 2005, after they took him in the fifth round of the

2003 draft. Stempniak had 130 points in 233 games across three-plus seasons

with the Blues, including a career-high 52 points in 2006-07.

He reached 40 points in a season five times and had a career high of 28 goals

in a season, set in 2009-10 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Phoenix

Coyotes.

Stempniak also played for Calgary, Pittsburgh, the New York Rangers, Winnipeg

and New Jersey. He played in 28 postseason games, notching three goals and

three assists.

--Field Level Media