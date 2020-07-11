Flames' Hamonic first NHL player to opt out of restart

Calgary Flames defenseman Travis Hamonic on Friday night opted out of the restart to become the first NHL player to express he will skip the remainder of the season.
Hamonic made the decision just hours after the league and players union each
ratified the return-to-play plan. The season will start Aug. 1 with a 24-team
playoff tournament after being halted for 4 1/2 months due to the coronavirus
pandemic.
The 29-year-old cited the health of his 2-year-old daughter as the prime
reason. According to published reports, his daughter was hospitalized in
January of 2019 when she was 8 months old due to a respiratory illness.
"Due to what my daughter already has gone through and the concerns if she were
to catch COVID-19, I've decided to opt out and seek a leave of absence from
the Calgary Flames for the remainder of the playoffs," Hamonic said in a
statement. "I wish I could lace up my skates and be out there battling,
blocking a shot and helping the team win but my family has and always will
come first.
"Being my little kids' dad everyday is the most important job I have."
Flames general manager Brad Treliving said the organization accepted Hamonic's
reasoning.
"Earlier this evening Travis called me to inform us that he has decided to opt
out of the NHL return to play program," Treliving said in a statement. "Travis
explained that due to family considerations, he has made the difficult
decision not to participate in the Stanley Cup qualifier and playoffs. While
we will miss Travis in our lineup, we understand and respect his decision. Our
focus remains on preparation for training camp and our upcoming series in the
NHL qualifying round."
Hamonic recorded 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 50 games this
season, his third with Calgary.
Overall, he has 37 goals and 151 assists (188 points) in 637 career NHL games.
Hamonic spent his first seven seasons with the New York Islanders.
The Flames will face the Winning Jets in a five-game playoff series that
begins Aug. 1 in Edmonton.
--Field Level Media