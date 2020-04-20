Grigorenko back in NHL, signs with Blue Jackets

Agent Dan Milstein confirmed Grigorenko signed a one-year deal for the 2020-21

season. Multiple reports indicate the value of the deal is $1.2 million.

The No. 12 overall pick by the Sabres in 2012, Grigorenko scored 64 points (22

goals, 42 assists) in 217 NHL games with Buffalo (2012-15) and the Colorado

Avalanche (2015-17).

In July 2017, the center signed a three-year contract with CSKA Moscow in the

Kontinental Hockey League. In 147 regular-season games, he had 116 points (46

goals, 70 assists) for CSKA, which won the 2019 Gagarin Cup.

Grigorenko, who turns 26 next month, also won a gold medal with the Olympic

Athletes of Russia in 2018 in the Pyeongchang Games.

