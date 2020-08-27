San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane, who serves as the group's co-head,

announced The Hockey Diversity Alliance's stance over social media on

Thursday.

"We (The Hockey Diversity Alliance) have formally requested the @NHL to

suspend all playoff games today," Kane tweeted on Thursday. "We strongly feel

this sends a clear message that human rights take priority over sports."

Ice Hockey NHL roundup: Flyers go OT to even series with Islanders 13 HOURS AGO

Kane's tweet comes on the heels following outrage after Jacob Blake, a Black

man, was shot seven times by police Sunday in Kenosha, Wis. Video of the

shooting was distributed on social media, sparking protests and causing

athletes to speak out.

Games in the NBA, Major League Baseball, MLS and the WNBA were postponed on

Wednesday in protest over racial injustice. The NHL, however, saw all three of

its playoff games go on as scheduled.

Multiple media outlets reported that the NHL Players Association will hold a

conference call with players on Thursday afternoon. The league also has

postponed several scheduled media availabilities on Thursday afternoon.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger's reported on Thursday morning that the NHL

was ""unlikely to change its position unless driven by the players."

New York Islanders coach Barry Trotz said Thursday morning that his players

were discussing the possibility of boycotting their game later that night

against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Islanders and Flyers split the first two

games heading into Game 3 of their Eastern Conference second-round series in

Toronto.

"I know our team is having that discussion," Trotz said. "I think we're a

pretty mature group. I'm trusting that group and the leadership of guys like

(captain) Anders (Lee), and they're excellent in that way. They understand the

importance of the playoffs, but they also understand where the world is right

now.

"What happened yesterday, we weren't really informed what was happening. We

were playing when all this happened. As you get to digest it, I think what

happened last night is a great statement for athletes. They have a great

platform and get to use it."

The Vegas Golden Knights and Vancouver Canucks are scheduled to play Game 3 of

their best-of-seven Western Conference second-round series on Thursday in

Edmonton. That series is also tied at one win apiece.

The Hockey Diversity Alliance was created in June and is co-headed by Kane and

Akim Aliu, a retired player who made news in November when he said former

Calgary Flames coach Bill Peters used a racial slur toward him while they were

in the minors a decade ago. Peters resigned shortly after.

The executive committee of the HDA features prominent Black players in the

NHL, including Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba, Detroit Red Wings

defenseman Trevor Daley, Buffalo Sabres forward Wayne Simmonds, Flyers forward

Chris Stewart and recently retired forward Joel Ward.

Dumba gave a memorable speech about anti-racism prior to a game between the

Edmonton Oilers and Chicago Blackhawks on Aug. 1 and knelt for the U.S.

national anthem.

--Field Level Media

Ice Hockey NHL Results 19 HOURS AGO