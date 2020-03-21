Ice Hockey-World Ice Hockey championship cancelled

"This is a harsh reality to face for the international ice hockey family, but one that we must accept," IIHF President Rene Fasel said in a statement.

"The coronavirus is a global problem and requires major efforts by government bodies to combat its spread. The IIHF must do all it can to support this fight. We have to set sport aside for now and support both the government bodies and the ice hockey family."

The event had been scheduled for May 8-24 in Zurich and Lausanne. (Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina Editing by Christian Radnedge)