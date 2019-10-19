Jack Hughes nets first NHL goal as Devils blank Canucks

Blackwood stopped 25 shots to improve to a perfect 3-0-0 against the Canucks

in his career. Two of Blackwood's three career NHL shutouts have come versus

Vancouver, as he also made 25 saves to blank the Canucks on Dec. 31.

After erupting for 20 goals (18 scored) over a four-game winning streak, the

Canucks fell on Saturday following to a lackluster offensive performance.

Vancouver received seven power-play chances against the Devils but couldn't

convert.

New Jersey has won 10 consecutive games against Vancouver, which last defeated

the Devils on Nov. 25, 2014.

A passing sequence between defenseman Sami Vatanen and Taylor Hall resulted in

an unmarked Hughes receiving the puck on the near side. Hughes wasted little

time in wiring a wrist shot through traffic for his milestone goal.

The first overall pick of the 2019 NHL Draft, Hughes went without a point in

his first six NHL games before recording an assist in the Devils' 5-2 win over

the New York Rangers on Thursday.

A large contingent of the Hughes' family was on hand to watch the first NHL

meeting between Jack and his older brother Quinn, a Canucks defenseman.

Jack Hughes' goal was New Jersey's second on the power play in 26 chances this

season. Vancouver entered the game with a league-best 95 percent (19 of 20)

penalty kill percentage.

The two teams combined for 40 penalty minutes in the game, 30 of which came

during an increasingly chippy second period.

Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko saved 23 of 24 shots in the hard-luck loss.

The Devils have now won two games in a row after going winless (0-4-2) in

their first six of the season.

Captain Andy Greene returned to the lineup after missing New Jersey's previous

four games with an upper-body injury.

--Field Level Media