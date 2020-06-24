Jarome Iginla headlines 2020 Hall of Fame class

June 24 (Reuters) - Jarome Iginla, Marian Hossa, Kevin Lowe and Doug Wilson will be among those inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in November, the organization said on Wednesday.

Kim St-Pierre of the Canadian women's national team will also be given the honor and Ken Holland will be inducted under the builder category, the Hockey Hall of Fame said on Wednesday.

Longtime Calgary Flames forward Iginla scored 1,300 points (625 goals, 675 assists) in 1,554 games during 20 NHL seasons with the Flames, Pittsburgh Penguins, Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings, according to NHL.com.

The prolific scorer is just the fourth Black player to be inducted, following Grant Fuhr, Willie O'Ree and Angela James.

"This selection is hard to believe and makes me reflect and look back on my career," said Iginla, who was selected in his first year of eligibility.

"I was always just trying to make the NHL and this recognition means a lot to me and my family."

Slovak Hossa, a five-time All-Star who won the Stanley Cup three times with the Chicago Blackhawks, was also chosen in his first year of eligibility by the 18-member selection committee.

Lowe won the Stanley Cup six times and played in seven NHL All-Star Games as a member of the Edmonton Oilers and the New York Rangers.

Fellow defenceman Wilson recorded 237 goals and 590 assists in 1024 NHL regular season games with the Blackhawks and San Jose Sharks.

Goaltender St-Pierre won three Olympic gold medals for Canada and five Women's World Championships before retiring in 2013.

"Hockey has always been my passion and this is a very special honor," St-Pierre said.

"When I was growing up it was only boys, and when that changed my dream was able to come true. I'm grateful and would like to thank all of my coaches and my family."

Holland, a former goaltender, was general manager of the Red Wings from 1997-2019 and won the Stanley Cup four times. He is currently the president of hockey operations and general manager of the Oilers.

The ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 16 in Toronto, although the date could change depending on developments surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hockey Hall of Fame said. (Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Tom Brown)

