Ice Hockey

June target for return to ice in small group training plan

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

TORONTO, May 25 (Reuters) - North America's National Hockey League inched closer to resuming play with the release of coronavirus health and safety protocols that allow players to return to clubs for small-group workouts.

The NHL laid out a detailed Phase Two return-to-play plan in a 22-page document sent to teams and players on Sunday, while stressing that player participation is "strictly voluntary".

While the NHL said it was targeting an early June opening of training facilities, it cautioned that it had not yet set a precise date and did not know how long Phase Two would last.

Ice Hockey

NHL eyes voluntary small group training in Phase 2

3 HOURS AGO

When facilities do open the plan stipulates that a maximum of six players can participate in on-ice workouts at one time, with no coaches or team personnel on the ice.

Players will have to wear face masks when entering and leaving the facility and when social distancing cannot be maintained, except when they are exercising or on the ice.

All players returning to their teams from other countries will also have to adhere to self-quarantine guidelines.

Like other North American sports, the NHL was forced into a mid-March shutdown by the coronavirus pandemic and has since been exploring ways to get players back on the ice.

Last week ,the NHL Players Association (NHLPA) executive board voted in principal to approve a 24-team format that would determine the winner of the Stanley Cup.

The NHLPA cautioned that several details still had to be negotiated and any deal "would still be subject to the parties reaching agreement on all issues relevant to resuming play". (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Ice Hockey

Bettman: NHL vetting neutral sites for restart

18/05/2020 AT 22:50
Ice Hockey

Report: NHL, players make progress on return-to-play plan

17/05/2020 AT 16:39
Related Topics
Ice Hockey
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Ice Hockey

NHL eyes voluntary small group training in Phase 2

3 HOURS AGO
Ice Hockey

Bettman: NHL vetting neutral sites for restart

18/05/2020 AT 22:50
Ice Hockey

Report: NHL, players make progress on return-to-play plan

17/05/2020 AT 16:39
Ice Hockey

Bettman: NHL plans to finish suspended season

13/05/2020 AT 17:23

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Ice Hockey

Putin scores 8 goals in ice hockey match

00:03:51
Play Icon
Play Icon
Ice Hockey

Fight erupts during ice hockey final between Russia and Slovakia

00:01:39
Play Icon
Play Icon
Ice Hockey

Highlights: Canada clinch bronze medal against Kazakhstan

00:02:52
Play Icon
Play Icon
Ice Hockey

President Obama welcomes Stanley Cup champions to the White House

00:00:20
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

YESTERDAY AT 09:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Pjanic turns down Chelsea in order to seal 'dream' move - Euro Papers

22/05/2020 AT 10:54
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Toni Nadal explains what makes Rafa's forehand so unique and special

22/05/2020 AT 09:14
Play Icon
Formula 1

Ericsson wants to be in more competitive car

16/08/2017 AT 17:08
Horse Racing

Dschingis Secret wins Longines Grosser Preis von Berlin at Hoppegarten

14/08/2017 AT 22:59
Football

Philippe Coutinho not included in Liverpool’s Champions League squad

14/08/2017 AT 09:56
Play Icon
Transfers

No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

21/05/2020 AT 10:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: The secrets to stringing Rafa's rackets

20/05/2020 AT 15:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
Football

The Warm-Up: Chastened champions, El Clasico, Jonjo Shelvey’s head goes

14/08/2017 AT 06:32
World Championships

London braced for Bolt's farewell

12/08/2017 AT 12:34
Australian Open

Wawrinka and Tsonga argue in French – so what did they say?

24/01/2017 AT 08:36
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleNHL eyes voluntary small group training in Phase 2
Next articleRio mayor permits clubs to restart training