LIVE

Admiral Vladivostok - Sibir Novosibirsk

KHL - 30 September 2019

KHL – Follow the Ice Hockey match between Admiral Vladivostok and Sibir Novosibirsk live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:30 on 30 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Admiral Vladivostok and Sibir Novosibirsk? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Ice Hockey teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Admiral Vladivostok vs Sibir Novosibirsk. Get all the latest on Ice Hockey: fixtures, results and tables.

