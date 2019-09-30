LIVE

Dynamo Moscow - Jokerit

KHL - 30 September 2019

KHL – Follow the Ice Hockey match between Dynamo Moscow and Jokerit live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 30 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Dynamo Moscow and Jokerit? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Ice Hockey teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Dynamo Moscow vs Jokerit. Get all the latest on Ice Hockey: fixtures, results and tables.

