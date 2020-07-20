Latest NHL results show two positive tests

Two players tested positive for the coronavirus during the first week of training camp, the NHL said Monday.
The league administered 2,618 tests to more than 800 players from July 13-17.
Both players have self-isolated and are following Centers for Disease Control
and Health Canada protocols.
The NHL did not identify the specific players or teams involved.
Teams are expected to travel to the hub cities of Toronto and Edmonton later
this week, with exhibition games beginning July 28 and the qualifying round
starting on Aug. 1.
--Field Level Media
