leading Bruins extend Panthers' home miseries

It was Florida's eighth straight home loss, breaking a dubious franchise

record set in 2003. The Panthers were the highest-scoring team in the NHL and

on a six-game win streak at the All-Star break. Since then, they are 5-10-3.

The Bruins, who have won four straight games, own the best record in the NHL

with 98 points.

Patrice Bergeron also scored for Boston, and backup goalie Jaroslav Halak had

32 saves.

It was Bergeron's 30th goal, marking the sixth time he has reached that

plateau, including his past three seasons.

Halak improved to 18-6-6 this season, including 2-0-0 against the Panthers.

Defenseman MacKenzie Weegar scored for the Panthers, his sixth of the season.

Panthers goalie Chris Driedger, who was recalled on Monday from Springfield of

the American Hockey League, played his first NHL game since Jan. 16, which was

also Florida's last home win.

Driedger, who had been out due to a lower-body injury, made 26 saves. In his

one rehab start for Springfield, he had allowed six goals.

Driedger played on Thursday in place of injured starter Sergei Bobrovsky.

Florida opened the scoring with 6:55 expired in the second period. Weegar,

using a Lucas Wallmark screen, scored from the high slot. Halak never moved

until the puck sailed past his stick.

Panthers defenseman Anton Stralman, who was hit in the face with a puck on a

shot by Boston's Brad Marchant, left the game with 1:47 left in the second

period. However, he returned in the third.

Boston tied the score 1-1 with 11 minutes gone in the second on Bergeron's

power-play deflection of a shot by Krug.

The power play was set up by an elbowing call on Florida's Evgenii Dadonov,

who struck Brandon Carlo in the face. The penalty was originally called a

five-minute major but was reversed after a video review. Just 14 seconds

later, Boston had its tying goal.

Carlo did not return.

