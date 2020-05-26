Ice Hockey

League unveils expanded playoff format if play resumes

ByReuters
39 minutes ago | Updated 37 minutes ago

May 26 (Reuters) - The National Hockey League will go straight into an expanded 24-team playoff format and all games will be held in two hub cities if action resumes this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Commissioner Gary Bettman said on Tuesday.

Bettman, in a televised address, said 10 hub cities are under consideration but he did not give a potential start date for the Stanley Cup Playoffs or say when NHL players can even return to team facilities for voluntary workouts.

"While nothing is without risk, ensuring health and safety has been central to all of our planning so far and will remain so," said Bettman.

"Let me assure you that the reason we are doing this is because our fans are telling us in overwhelming numbers that they want us to complete the season if at all possible."

The cities being considered to host playoff games without spectators are Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Edmonton, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Pittsburgh, Toronto and Vancouver.

The comments from Bettman came a day after the NHL said in a memo to teams that it was targeting early June as the start date for Phase 2 of its Return to Play plan, which would include opening practice rinks for small, voluntary group workouts.

The 31-team NHL, which has 24 clubs in the United States and seven in Canada, has been in Phase 1 of its return-to-play protocol since players were advised to self-quarantine in mid-March when the coronavirus brought live sports to a standstill.

The final two phases of the return-to-play protocol would see full team training camps followed by a resumption of games. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Additional reporting by Amy Tennery in New York; Editing by Ken Ferris)

