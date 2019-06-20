Lightning's Kucherov a 3-time winner at NHL awards show

Louis Blues' first Stanley Cup championship was a team effort, that

was proven Wednesday night when the NHL handed out its annual individual

honors at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.

While the Blues' Ryan O'Reilly won his first Frank J. Selke Trophy as the

NHL's top defensive forward, the winner of the Hart Memorial Trophy as the

league's most valuable player went to Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay

Lightning. Kucherov beat out finalists Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh

Penguins and Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers for the honor.

After producing 128 points in the regular season, the Russian right winger won

the award for the first time. Kucherov, 26, also won the Ted Lindsay Award,

which goes to the league's outstanding player as selected by his fellow

players, and the Art Ross Trophy for leading the league in scoring with a

career-best 41 goals and 87 assists.

"Really honored to receive this award and so humbled to be up here again,"

Kucherov said while accepting the Hart. "(I'd) like to thank my teammates,

coaches, all the trainers as well as our ownership and the Tampa Bay Lightning

organization for everything you do for us and for your support. A big part of

this award goes to you guys."

O'Reilly, who was the Blues' top scorer with 77 points, beat out four-time

winner Patrice Bergeron of the Boston Bruins and Mark Stone of the Vegas

Golden Knights for the Selke Trophy. O'Reilly had previously won the Conn

Smythe Trophy as most valuable player of the Stanley Cup playoffs during St.

Louis' title run.

"It's obviously a huge honor," O'Reilly said of winning the Selke. "Seeing the

names that are on that are guys I've always admired, and to be one of them and

to be on that, it's amazing. It's a great cap-off to that amazing week. Yeah,

it's crazy. It's great. I'm just kind of overwhelmed with everything that's

been going on."

Other major awards that were handed out included:

Vezina Trophy as the NHL's top goalie: The Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy beat

out Ben Bishop of the Dallas Stars and Robin Lehner of the New York Islanders.

Vasilevskiy, winning the award for the first time, recorded an NHL-leading 39

victories.

Calder Trophy as the NHL's best rookie: Center Elias Pettersson, 20, of the

Vancouver Canucks beat out goalie Jordan Binnington of the Blues and

defenseman Rasmus Dahlin of the Buffalo Sabres. The fifth overall pick in 2017

by the Canucks, Pettersson collected a rookie-best 28 goals and 38 assists.

Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenseman: Mark Giordano of the Calgary

Flames. Giordano, 35, beat out the 2017 winner, Brent Burns of the San Jose

Sharks, and last year's honoree, Tampa Bay's Victor Hedman. Giordano, the

Flames captain, scored a career-best 74 points and led the league with a

plus-39 rating.

Jack Adams Award as the league's top coach (based on regular-season

performance): The Islanders' Barry Trotz, who beat out the Lightning's Jon

Cooper and the Blues' Craig Berube. Under Trotz, who won the award with the

Washington Capitals three years ago, the Islanders finished 48-27-7, a

23-point increase from 2018.

Lady Byng Trophy as the player best combining sportsmanship, gentlemanly

conduct and ability: Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov, who beat out

O'Reilly and the Flames' Sean Monahan. A Lady Byng finalist for the third time

in four seasons, Barkov totaled a franchise-record 96 points while committing

only four minor penalties for the Panthers.

King Clancy Memorial Trophy for leadership and humanitarian contributions to

hockey: Forward Jason Zucker of the Minnesota Wild, a first-time winner of the

award, beating out finalists Oliver Ekman-Larsson of the Arizona Coyotes and

Henrik Lundqvist of the New York Rangers.

Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy to the player exemplifying the qualities of

perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey: Lehner, who has

struggled with addiction and bipolar disorder. He became the third Islanders

player to win the award. Nick Foligno of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Joe

Thornton of the Sharks were the other finalists.

Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award: Wayne Simmonds of the Nashville Predators,

though most of his work off the ice during the regular season was with the

Philadelphia Flyers.

NHL's General Manager of the Year: Don Sweeney of the Boston Bruins, the team

that lost the Stanley Cup Final in seven games to the Blues. Other finalists

were the Blues' Doug Armstrong and Don Waddell of the Carolina Hurricanes.

--Field Level Media