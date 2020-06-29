NHL: 26 players have COVID-19, 15 in Phase 2

A total of 26 NHL players have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last three weeks, the NHL announced Monday.

Fifteen of the 26 tested positive after reporting to their team's practice

facility for voluntary workouts in Phase 2, which began June 8. More than

1,450 tests have been conducted for more than 250 players in Phase 2,

according to the league's release.

The other 11 positives are from players outside of Phase 2, meaning those who

haven't yet reported to their teams. All have been self-isolating and

following CDC and Health Canada protocols, according to the league.

Ice Hockey League says 26 players test positive for COVID-19 3 HOURS AGO

Last week, the league announced there had been 11 positive tests out of more

than 200 players that had been tested regularly.

In Phase 2, players have been allowed in facilities for voluntary workouts and

time on the ice, with certain health restrictions in place. Phase 3 will mark

the opening of training camps, currently set for July 10.

Players, coaches and staff members may continue to stay where they wish

through Phase 3. They will be isolated together in a hotel once Phase 4 -- the

resumption of games -- begins in two hub cities, one for each conference.

The Tampa Bay Lightning closed their facility earlier this month after three

players and several staffers tested positive for the virus. They reopened on

Wednesday, five days after shutting down.

The NHL is targeting late July or early August for the first games in its

return-to-play plan.

--Field Level Media

Ice Hockey Qualifying round loser to draft first, Lafreniere top target 27/06/2020 AT 01:30