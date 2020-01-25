NHL All-Star Skills: Barzal nips McDavid to win Fastest Skater

Louis.

Barzal skated a lap in 13.175 seconds, topping McDavid's 13.215.

"That's a good time by Barzy," McDavid said, according to NHL.com. "Tip your

hat. That's it."

New York Rangers winger Chris Kreider came in third at 13.509, just ahead of

Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel (13.540) and Colorado Avalanche center

Nathan MacKinnon (13.895).

The St. Louis Blues' Jordan Binnington, in front of his home fans, won the

Save Streak competition in which goalies vying for the longest run of saving

skaters' penalty-shot attempts.

Binnington posted a streak of 10 to top the Tampa Bay Lightning's Andrei

Vasilevskiy (nine), the Toronto Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen (seven), the

Washington Capitals' Braden Holtby (five) and the Vancouver Canucks' Jacob

Markstrom (five).

One of the shots Binnington stopped came from San Jose Sharks center Tomas

Hertl, who was wearing a Justin Bieber mask. Earlier this month, Bieber

accepted a challenge from Binnington to oppose him in a competition of 10

penalty shots.

"Everybody loved it, and I can say I was Justin Bieber for a few seconds,"

Hertl said.

--Field Level Media