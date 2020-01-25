NHL All-Star Skills: Barzal nips McDavid to win Fastest Skater
New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal ended Connor McDavid's three-year run as the NHL's fastest skater, edging the Edmonton Oilers star in the first event of the NHL All-Star Skills on Friday in St.
Louis.
Barzal skated a lap in 13.175 seconds, topping McDavid's 13.215.
"That's a good time by Barzy," McDavid said, according to NHL.com. "Tip your
hat. That's it."
New York Rangers winger Chris Kreider came in third at 13.509, just ahead of
Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel (13.540) and Colorado Avalanche center
Nathan MacKinnon (13.895).
The St. Louis Blues' Jordan Binnington, in front of his home fans, won the
Save Streak competition in which goalies vying for the longest run of saving
skaters' penalty-shot attempts.
Binnington posted a streak of 10 to top the Tampa Bay Lightning's Andrei
Vasilevskiy (nine), the Toronto Maple Leafs' Frederik Andersen (seven), the
Washington Capitals' Braden Holtby (five) and the Vancouver Canucks' Jacob
Markstrom (five).
One of the shots Binnington stopped came from San Jose Sharks center Tomas
Hertl, who was wearing a Justin Bieber mask. Earlier this month, Bieber
accepted a challenge from Binnington to oppose him in a competition of 10
penalty shots. The data and site of Bieber vs. Binnington have yet to be
determined.
"Everybody loved it, and I can say I was Justin Bieber for a few seconds,"
Hertl said.
--Field Level Media