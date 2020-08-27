The decision by the league came hours after The Hockey Diversity Alliance

formally requested the suspension of games for Thursday night.

The Philadelphia Flyers and New York Islanders were slated to drop the puck

for Game 3 of their best-of-seven Eastern Conference second-round series in

Toronto on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. The Vegas Golden Knights and Vancouver

Canucks were set to play Game 3 of their Western Conference second-round

series in Edmonton at 9:45 p.m. ET.

Friday's contests featured Game 4 tilts pitting the Tampa Bay Lightning

against the Boston Bruins as well as the Colorado Avalanche versus the Dallas

Stars.

The four games will be rescheduled beginning Saturday.

The NHL and NHL Players Association released the following joint statement on

Thursday:

"After much discussion, NHL Players believe that the best course of action

would be to take a step back and not play tonight's and tomorrow's games as

scheduled. The NHL supports the Players' decision and will reschedule those

four games beginning Saturday and adjust the remainder of the Second Round

schedule accordingly.

"Black and Brown communities continue to face real, painful experiences. The

NHL and NHLPA recognize that much work remains to be done before we can play

an appropriate role in a discussion centered on diversity, inclusion and

social justice.

"We understand that the tragedies involving Jacob Blake, George Floyd, Breonna

Taylor and others require us to recognize this moment. We pledge to work to

use our sport to influence positive change in society.

"The NHLPA and NHL are committed to working to foster more inclusive and

welcoming environments within our arenas, offices and beyond."

San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane, who serves as The Hockey Diversity

Alliance's co-head, announced group's stance over social media on Thursday.

"We (The Hockey Diversity Alliance) have formally requested the @NHL to

suspend all playoff games today," Kane tweeted on Thursday. "We strongly feel

this sends a clear message that human rights take priority over sports."

Kane's tweet was posted amid nationwide unrest after Jacob Blake, a Black man,

was shot seven times by police Sunday in Kenosha, Wis. Video of the shooting

was distributed on social media, sparking protests and causing athletes to

speak out.

Games in the NBA, Major League Baseball, MLS and the WNBA were postponed on

Wednesday in protest over racial injustice. The NHL, however, saw all three of

its playoff games go on as scheduled.

Multiple media outlets reported that the NHL Players Association will hold a

conference call with players on Thursday afternoon. The league also has

postponed several scheduled media availabilities on Thursday afternoon.

Islanders coach Barry Trotz said Thursday morning that his players were

discussing the possibility of boycotting their game later that night against

the Flyers.

"I know our team is having that discussion," Trotz said. "I think we're a

pretty mature group. I'm trusting that group and the leadership of guys like

(captain) Anders (Lee), and they're excellent in that way. They understand the

importance of the playoffs, but they also understand where the world is right

now.

"What happened yesterday, we weren't really informed what was happening. We

were playing when all this happened. As you get to digest it, I think what

happened last night is a great statement for athletes. They have a great

platform and get to use it."

The series between the Islanders and Flyers -- as well as that between the

Golden Knights and Canucks -- is even at one win apiece.

The Hockey Diversity Alliance was created in June and is co-headed by Kane and

Akim Aliu, a retired player who made news in November when he said former

Calgary Flames coach Bill Peters used a racial slur toward him while they were

in the minors a decade ago. Peters resigned shortly after.

The executive committee of the HDA features prominent Black players in the

NHL, including Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba, Detroit Red Wings

defenseman Trevor Daley, Buffalo Sabres forward Wayne Simmonds, Flyers forward

Chris Stewart and recently retired forward Joel Ward.

Dumba gave a memorable speech against racism prior to a game between the

Edmonton Oilers and Chicago Blackhawks on Aug. 1 and knelt for the U.S.

national anthem.

--Field Level Media

