NHL closes investigation, Capitals' Kuznetsov cleared

"We have thoroughly reviewed the situation surrounding the video circulated on

the internet this past Monday, May 27, and involving Capitals' Player Evgeny

Kuznetsov," NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said in a statement Friday.

"Our review included, among other fact-finding steps, an in-person interview

with Mr. Kuznetsov. While we certainly do not condone or endorse some of the

decisions he made on the night in question, Mr. Kuznetsov's account of the

events that transpired aligns with other information we have been able to

gather, and we have found no basis to question his representations with

respect to what did - and what did not occur. We consider the matter formally

closed."

The video, which emerged Monday, apparently showed Kuznetsov seated next to a

table with two lines of white powder with rolled-up U.S. dollar bills.

Kuznetsov, however, gave a statement to Russian media outlet Sport Express,

saying in part, "I don't necessarily have anything to do with what is going on

around me. I never used drugs and have no intention to get into it. If there

are any questions, I am ready to undergo testing.

"I just came by the room where some people I knew stayed. When I saw what was

going on there -- unfamiliar women, unknown substances on the table -- I

called my friend and left as soon as I could."

Kuznetsov also released a statement Friday, apologizing to the team and fans.

"While I have never taken illegal drugs in my life and career, I would like to

publicly apologize to the Capitals, my teammates, our fans and everyone else,

for putting myself in a bad situation. This was a hard lesson for me to

learn," Kuznetsov said.

Kuznetsov, 27, scored 12 goals and added 20 assists in the Capitals' playoff

run to the 2018 title. That followed a 2017-18 season in which he compiled

career highs in goals (27) and points (83) in 79 games.

This season, Kuznetsov finished with 21 goals and 51 assists in 76

regular-season games. He added one goal and five assists as the Capitals lost

in seven games to the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round of the playoffs.

--Field Level Media