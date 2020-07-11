NHL clubs ordered not to release COVID-19 or injury info

The NHL announced on Saturday that teams will not be allowed to release information on coronavirus tests or injuries in the upcoming restarted season.
The league cited medical privacy reasons as the biggest component for the
ruling. The NHL Players Association also had a hand in the decision.
"We've talked to the NHLPA about it and continue to feel that medical privacy
is important in this process," NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said during a
conference call about the decision. "Having said that, we have an obligation
as a league to have some transparency with respect to the COVID virus.
"At least for now, we're going to maintain a policy where the league is
announcing (testing) numbers and clubs are prohibited from giving any
information with respect to COVID test results; and, for the purposes of
making the system work, any injury information, going forward."
The 24-team postseason tournament begins on Aug. 1 with games being played in
Edmonton and Toronto.
Daly said the NHL will release positive test result numbers during the time
leading up to the restart.
"The media and the public will know what kind of situation we're in, but we
don't want to be in a situation where we're doing it on a club-by-club or
player-by-player basis," Daly said. "The interests of medical privacy are
important, and we're going to protect them."
The NHL restart became a reality on Friday when the league and players union
each ratified the return-to-play plan and a four-year extension of the
collective bargaining agreement. The CBA extension runs through September of
2026.
Under the agreement, teams will move to Phase 3 of their return to play with
teams holding training camps in local markets starting Monday. Teams will
travel to hub cities on July 26 and play exhibition games July 28-30. Phase 4,
which encompasses competitive games, starts Aug. 1 with Stanley Cup
Qualifiers.
Las Vegas was considered to be one of the two playing hubs but Daly said the
COVID-19 problems in the city and state of Nevada was worrisome.
"The fact that the COVID rate was spiking outside of what would be the bubble
was a concern for us," Daly said.
--Field Level Media