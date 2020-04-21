Ice Hockey

NHL delays Grigorenko's deal with Blue Jackets

ByReuters
Former first-round draft pick Mikhail Grigorenko was all set to return to the NHL on Monday after playing three years in his native Russia.

The NHL, however, delayed his comeback for 2 1/2 months.

The Columbus Blue Jackets announced Monday morning that Grigorenko signed a
one-year deal for the 2020-21 season. Multiple reports indicate the value of
the deal is $1.2 million.

On Monday evening, the team issued an update: "(Grigorenko's) contract
subsequently has been rejected by NHL Central Registry due to a
misunderstanding with regards to the filing window. We have been in contact
with the league and Dan Milstein, Grigorenko's agent, and the contract will be
filed on July 1."

The No. 12 overall NHL draft pick by the Sabres in 2012, Grigorenko recorded
64 points (22 goals, 42 assists) in 217 NHL games with Buffalo (2012-15) and
the Colorado Avalanche (2015-17).

In July 2017, the center signed a three-year contract with CSKA Moscow in the
Kontinental Hockey League. In 147 regular-season games, he had 116 points (46
goals, 70 assists) for CSKA, which won the 2019 Gagarin Cup.

Grigorenko, who turns 26 next month, also won a gold medal with the Olympic
Athletes of Russia in 2018 at the Pyeongchang Games.

--Field Level Media

