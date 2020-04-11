NHL exec: Cities are offering to host neutral-site games

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly discussed the proposals with ESPN on Friday.

The NHL season, like those of all other major North American sports leagues,

was halted in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We do have people putting together the comprehensive laundry list of what we

would need from facilities and evaluating some facilities on some level," Daly

told ESPN. "But I can't tell you we've even finished creating a list (of

potential sites), much less narrowed it down."

According to the report, among the sites that could host games, probably

without fans in the stands, are Grand Forks, North Dakota; Manchester, New

Hampshire; and Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. No neutral site has yet been vetted by

the NHL, according to Daly.

Other leagues reportedly are weighing the viability of resuming at neutral

sites with no fans present. The Bahamas and Las Vegas have been mentioned as

possible sites for NBA games, and Major League Baseball reportedly is

considering plans that could restart action at spring training facilities in

Arizona and Florida.

All NHL teams had between 11 and 14 regular-season games remaining when play

was halted. The format to be used when and if action resumes remains

uncertain.

"We're just starting to get our minds around that," Daly told ESPN. "It's kind

of a combination of things, like when we can start a regular season (in

2020-21) and how much time we need for an offseason, and then what does the

playoff format look like, in terms of knowing what you need to have a regular

season. ...

"I would say that a best-of-one (playoff format) is not something we would

ever go to. I've always had the caveat that everything is on the table and

nothing is out of the question. I would say there would be a strong opposition

to ever creating a playoff where it was a single elimination. I think

best-of-three is more possible, not preferred, but more possible than a

best-of-one scenario."

Daly said the league would listen to medical experts over such potential

decisions as whether family members would be allowed to join the players if a

neutral-site model is enacted.

Eight NHL players are known to have tested positive for COVID-19, five members

of the Ottawa Senators and three members of the Colorado Avalanche. All of the

affected Senators were symptom-free as of Wednesday, according to coach D.J.

Smith.

--Field Level Media