NHL extends self-quarantine to April 15

In the second such extension for players and staff, the new date follows the

thinking of deputy commissioner Bill Daly to stretch the timeframe for a

potential return to activity as each deadline arrives.

The NHL first advised players more than two weeks ago to enter lockdown until

March 27.

Some international players have returned to their countries of origin and the

NHL also granted permission for players to leave their home market.

The NHL is planning to return this season and requested teams to explore arena

availability and backup options through the month of August.

The NHL's chief medical officer, Dr. Willem Meeuwisse, said the league would

need to be crystal clear in the risk involved before agreeing to any return to

the ice.

Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask said Tuesday he believes the league could

return after two weeks of workouts for players to upramp conditioning.

