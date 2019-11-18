NHL Fixtures

Nov 18 (OPTA) - NHL schedules for this week Monday, November 18 schedules (EST/GMT) Anaheim at Washington (1900/0000) Los Angeles at Arizona (2100/0200) Tuesday, November 19 schedules (EST/GMT) Minnesota at Buffalo (1900/0000) Montreal at Columbus (1900/0000) Philadelphia at Florida (1900/0000) Boston at New Jersey (1900/0000) NY Islanders at Pittsburgh (1900/0000) Ottawa at Detroit (1930/0030) Winnipeg at Nashville (2000/0100) Tampa Bay at St. Louis (2000/0100) Carolina at Chicago (2030/0130) Vancouver at Dallas (2030/0130) Colorado at Calgary (2100/0200) Toronto at Las Vegas (2200/0300) Edmonton at San Jose (2230/0330) Wednesday, November 20 schedules (EST/GMT) Ottawa at Montreal (1930/0030) Washington at NY Rangers (2000/0100) Thursday, November 21 schedules (EST/GMT) Buffalo at Boston (1900/0000) Philadelphia at Carolina (1900/0000) Detroit at Columbus (1900/0000) Anaheim at Florida (1900/0000) Pittsburgh at NY Islanders (1900/0000) Colorado at Minnesota (2000/0100) Vancouver at Nashville (2000/0100) Calgary at St. Louis (2000/0100) Tampa Bay at Chicago (2030/0130) Winnipeg at Dallas (2030/0130) Toronto at Arizona (2100/0200) San Jose at Las Vegas (2200/0300) Edmonton at Los Angeles (2230/0330) Friday, November 22 schedules (EST/GMT) New Jersey at Pittsburgh (1900/0000) NY Rangers at Ottawa (1930/0030) Saturday, November 23 schedules (EST/GMT) Vancouver at Washington (1230/1730) Calgary at Philadelphia (1300/1800) Arizona at Los Angeles (1600/2100) Minnesota at Boston (1900/0000) Florida at Carolina (1900/0000) Toronto at Colorado (1900/0000) NY Rangers at Montreal (1900/0000) Detroit at New Jersey (1900/0000) Anaheim at Tampa Bay (1900/0000) Columbus at Winnipeg (1900/0000) Chicago at Dallas (2000/0100) Nashville at St. Louis (2000/0100) Edmonton at Las Vegas (2200/0300) NY Islanders at San Jose (2230/0330) Sunday, November 24 schedules (EST/GMT) Buffalo at Florida (1700/2200) Carolina at Detroit (1900/0000) Edmonton at Arizona (2000/0100) Monday, November 25 schedules (EST/GMT) Ottawa at Columbus (1900/0000) Minnesota at NY Rangers (1900/0000) Vancouver at Philadelphia (1900/0000) Calgary at Pittsburgh (1900/0000) Buffalo at Tampa Bay (1900/0000)