NHL Fixtures

Dec 30 (OPTA) - NHL schedules for this week Monday, December 30 schedules (EST/GMT) Ottawa at Pittsburgh (1900/0000) Tuesday, December 31 schedules (EST/GMT) Boston at New Jersey (1300/1800) NY Islanders at Washington (1300/1800) Anaheim at Las Vegas (1500/2000) Toronto at Minnesota (1800/2300) Tampa Bay at Buffalo (1900/0000) Montreal at Carolina (1900/0000) Florida at Columbus (1900/0000) San Jose at Detroit (1930/0030) Winnipeg at Colorado (2000/0100) St. Louis at Arizona (2100/0200) Chicago at Calgary (2100/0200) NY Rangers at Edmonton (2100/0200) Philadelphia at Los Angeles (2100/0200) Wednesday, January 1 schedules (EST/GMT) Nashville at Dallas (1400/1900) Thursday, January 2 schedules (EST/GMT) Columbus at Boston (1900/0000) Edmonton at Buffalo (1900/0000) Tampa Bay at Montreal (1900/0000) New Jersey at NY Islanders (1900/0000) San Jose at Pittsburgh (1900/0000) Florida at Ottawa (1930/0030) Toronto at Winnipeg (2000/0100) Anaheim at Arizona (2100/0200) NY Rangers at Calgary (2100/0200) St. Louis at Colorado (2130/0230) Chicago at Vancouver (2200/0300) Philadelphia at Las Vegas (2200/0300) Friday, January 3 schedules (EST/GMT) Washington at Carolina (1930/0030) Detroit at Dallas (2030/0130) Saturday, January 4 schedules (EST/GMT) Edmonton at Boston (1300/1800) San Jose at Columbus (1300/1800) Winnipeg at Minnesota (1400/1900) St. Louis at Las Vegas (1600/2100) Florida at Buffalo (1900/0000) Pittsburgh at Montreal (1900/0000) Colorado at New Jersey (1900/0000) Tampa Bay at Ottawa (1900/0000) NY Islanders at Toronto (1900/0000) Philadelphia at Arizona (2000/0100) NY Rangers at Vancouver (2200/0300) Nashville at Los Angeles (2230/0330) Sunday, January 5 schedules (EST/GMT) San Jose at Washington (1230/1730) Tampa Bay at Carolina (1700/2200) Florida at Pittsburgh (1700/2200) Calgary at Minnesota (1900/0000) Detroit at Chicago (1930/0030) Nashville at Anaheim (2200/0300) Monday, January 6 schedules (EST/GMT) Winnipeg at Montreal (1900/0000) Colorado at NY Islanders (1900/0000) Edmonton at Toronto (1900/0000)