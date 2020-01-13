NHL Fixtures

Louis (2000/0100) Tuesday, January 14 schedules (EST/GMT) Las Vegas at Buffalo (1900/0000) Boston at Columbus (1900/0000) Detroit at NY Islanders (1900/0000) Minnesota at Pittsburgh (1900/0000) Los Angeles at Tampa Bay (1900/0000) New Jersey at Toronto (1900/0000) Chicago at Ottawa (1930/0030) Vancouver at Winnipeg (2000/0100) San Jose at Arizona (2100/0200) Dallas at Colorado (2100/0200) Nashville at Edmonton (2100/0200) Wednesday, January 15 schedules (EST/GMT) Chicago at Montreal (1930/0030) Philadelphia at St. Louis (2000/0100) Thursday, January 16 schedules (EST/GMT) Pittsburgh at Boston (1900/0000) Carolina at Columbus (1900/0000) Los Angeles at Florida (1900/0000) NY Rangers at NY Islanders (1900/0000) Montreal at Philadelphia (1900/0000) Calgary at Toronto (1900/0000) New Jersey at Washington (1900/0000) Las Vegas at Ottawa (1930/0030) Tampa Bay at Minnesota (2000/0100) Anaheim at Nashville (2000/0100) Buffalo at Dallas (2030/0130) San Jose at Colorado (2100/0200) Arizona at Vancouver (2200/0300) Friday, January 17 schedules (EST/GMT) Anaheim at Carolina (1930/0030) Pittsburgh at Detroit (1930/0030) Tampa Bay at Winnipeg (2000/0100) Saturday, January 18 schedules (EST/GMT) Washington at NY Islanders (1300/1800) St. Louis at Colorado (1500/2000) Arizona at Edmonton (1500/2000) Calgary at Ottawa (1600/2100) New Jersey at Columbus (1900/0000) Florida at Detroit (1900/0000) Las Vegas at Montreal (1900/0000) Los Angeles at Philadelphia (1900/0000) Chicago at Toronto (1900/0000) Buffalo at Nashville (2000/0100) Dallas at Minnesota (2100/0200) San Jose at Vancouver (2200/0300) Sunday, January 19 schedules (EST/GMT) Boston at Pittsburgh (1230/1730) NY Islanders at Carolina (1700/2200) Winnipeg at Chicago (1900/0000) Columbus at NY Rangers (1900/0000) Monday, January 20 schedules (EST/GMT) Detroit at Colorado (1500/2000) Las Vegas at Boston (1900/0000)