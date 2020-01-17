NHL Fixtures

Louis at Colorado (1500/2000) Arizona at Edmonton (1500/2000) Calgary at Ottawa (1600/2100) New Jersey at Columbus (1900/0000) Florida at Detroit (1900/0000) Las Vegas at Montreal (1900/0000) Los Angeles at Philadelphia (1900/0000) Chicago at Toronto (1900/0000) Buffalo at Nashville (2000/0100) Dallas at Minnesota (2100/0200) San Jose at Vancouver (2200/0300) Sunday, January 19 schedules (EST/GMT) Boston at Pittsburgh (1230/1730) NY Islanders at Carolina (1700/2200) Winnipeg at Chicago (1900/0000) Columbus at NY Rangers (1900/0000) Monday, January 20 schedules (EST/GMT) Detroit at Colorado (1500/2000) Florida at Minnesota (2000/0100) Tuesday, January 21 schedules (EST/GMT) Las Vegas at Boston (1900/0000) Winnipeg at Carolina (1900/0000) NY Islanders at NY Rangers (1900/0000) Pittsburgh at Philadelphia (1900/0000) Florida at Chicago (2030/0130)