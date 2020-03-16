NHL Fixtures

Mar 16 (OPTA) - NHL schedules for this week Monday, March 16 schedules (EST/GMT) Columbus at Boston (1900/2300)-postponed Calgary at NY Rangers (1900/2300)-postponed Edmonton at Washington (1900/2300)-postponed Florida at Detroit (1930/2330)-postponed Dallas at Arizona (2200/0200)-postponed Tuesday, March 17 schedules (EST/GMT) Buffalo at Carolina (1900/2300)-postponed Calgary at NY Islanders (1900/2300)-postponed St. Louis at Philadelphia (1900/2300)-postponed New Jersey at Toronto (1900/2300)-postponed Chicago at Minnesota (2000/0000)-postponed Florida at Winnipeg (2000/0000)-postponed San Jose at Colorado (2100/0100)-postponed Dallas at Las Vegas (2200/0200)-postponed Montreal at Los Angeles (2230/0230)-postponed Wednesday, March 18 schedules (EST/GMT) Pittsburgh at NY Rangers (1930/2330)-postponed Edmonton at Ottawa (1930/2330)-postponed Boston at Anaheim (2200/0200)-postponed Las Vegas at Arizona (2200/0200)-postponed Tampa Bay at Vancouver (2200/0200)-postponed Thursday, March 19 schedules (EST/GMT) St. Louis at Carolina (1900/2300)-postponed Washington at Columbus (1900/2300)-postponed Buffalo at Florida (1900/2300)-postponed Calgary at New Jersey (1900/2300)-postponed NY Islanders at Toronto (1900/2300)-postponed Colorado at Nashville (2000/0000)-postponed Minnesota at Chicago (2030/0030)-postponed Boston at Los Angeles (2230/0230)-postponed Montreal at San Jose (2230/0230)-postponed Friday, March 20 schedules (EST/GMT) NY Rangers at Pittsburgh (1900/2300)-postponed Ottawa at Washington (1900/2300)-postponed Minnesota at Winnipeg (2000/0000)-postponed Philadelphia at Dallas (2030/0030)-postponed Tampa Bay at Edmonton (2100/0100)-postponed Vancouver at Anaheim (2200/0200)-postponed Detroit at Arizona (2230/0230)-postponed Saturday, March 21 schedules (EST/GMT) Chicago at Buffalo (1400/1800)-postponed Ottawa at Carolina (1900/2300)-postponed Montreal at Colorado (1900/2300)-postponed St. Louis at Florida (1900/2300)-postponed NY Islanders at New Jersey (1900/2300)-postponed Columbus at Toronto (1900/2300)-postponed Philadelphia at Nashville (2000/0000)-postponed Tampa Bay at Calgary (2200/0200)-postponed Vancouver at Los Angeles (2200/0200)-postponed Detroit at Las Vegas (2200/0200)-postponed Boston at San Jose (2230/0230)-postponed Sunday, March 22 schedules (EST/GMT) Washington at Pittsburgh (1200/1600)-postponed NY Rangers at Buffalo (1500/1900)-postponed Carolina at NY Islanders (1700/2100)-postponed Nashville at Chicago (1900/2300)-postponed Winnipeg at Dallas (1900/2300)-postponed Arizona at Los Angeles (2200/0200)-postponed Monday, March 23 schedules (EST/GMT) Columbus at New Jersey (1900/2300)-postponed Florida at Toronto (1900/2300)-postponed Colorado at Minnesota (2000/0000)-postponed