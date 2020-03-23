NHL Fixtures

Mar 23 (OPTA) - NHL schedules for this week Monday, March 23 schedules (EST/GMT) Columbus at New Jersey (1900/2300)-postponed Florida at Toronto (1900/2300)-postponed Colorado at Minnesota (2000/0000)-postponed San Jose at Calgary (2100/0100)-postponed Anaheim at Edmonton (2100/0100)-postponed Vancouver at Las Vegas (2200/0200)-postponed Tuesday, March 24 schedules (EST/GMT) Detroit at Boston (1900/2300)-postponed Buffalo at Montreal (1900/2300)-postponed Columbus at NY Rangers (1900/2300)-postponed NY Islanders at Philadelphia (1900/2300)-postponed Carolina at Pittsburgh (1900/2300)-postponed St. Louis at Washington (1900/2300)-postponed Florida at Ottawa (1930/2330)-postponed Winnipeg at Nashville (2000/0000)-postponed Los Angeles at Dallas (2030/0030)-postponed Wednesday, March 25 schedules (EST/GMT) Toronto at Tampa Bay (1900/2300)-postponed Pittsburgh at Chicago (2000/0000)-postponed Anaheim at Calgary (2130/0130)-postponed Colorado at Edmonton (2130/0130)-postponed San Jose at Vancouver (2200/0200)-postponed Arizona at Las Vegas (2230/0230)-postponed Thursday, March 26 schedules (EST/GMT) Ottawa at Boston (1900/2300)-postponed Toronto at Carolina (1900/2300)-postponed Florida at Montreal (1900/2300)-postponed Buffalo at NY Islanders (1900/2300)-postponed NY Rangers at Washington (1900/2300)-postponed Philadelphia at Detroit (1930/2330)-postponed New Jersey at Minnesota (2000/0000)-postponed Los Angeles at Nashville (2000/0000)-postponed Friday, March 27 schedules (EST/GMT) Columbus at Tampa Bay (1900/2300)-postponed Los Angeles at St. Louis (2000/0000)-postponed Colorado at Winnipeg (2000/0000)-postponed Dallas at Chicago (2030/0030)-postponed San Jose at Edmonton (2100/0100)-postponed Calgary at Vancouver (2200/0200)-postponed Saturday, March 28 schedules (EST/GMT) Pittsburgh at Carolina (1300/1700)-postponed Philadelphia at New Jersey (1400/1800)-postponed Florida at Boston (1900/2300)-postponed Washington at Detroit (1900/2300)-postponed NY Islanders at Montreal (1900/2300)-postponed Toronto at Ottawa (1900/2300)-postponed NY Rangers at Tampa Bay (1900/2300)-postponed Columbus at Dallas (2000/0000)-postponed Buffalo at Minnesota (2000/0000)-postponed Nashville at Arizona (2100/0100)-postponed Anaheim at Vancouver (2200/0200)-postponed Sunday, March 29 schedules (EST/GMT) Pittsburgh at Philadelphia (1200/1600)-postponed Los Angeles at Chicago (1500/1900)-postponed Carolina at New Jersey (1500/1900)-postponed Las Vegas at Winnipeg (1500/1900)-postponed Minnesota at St. Louis (1900/2300)-postponed Anaheim at Edmonton (2000/0000)-postponed Nashville at Colorado (2130/0130)-postponed Arizona at San Jose (2200/0200)-postponed Monday, March 30 schedules (EST/GMT) Washington at Buffalo (1900/2300)-postponed NY Islanders at Columbus (1900/2300)-postponed NY Rangers at Florida (1900/2300)-postponed