NHL Fixtures

Mar 30 (OPTA) - NHL schedules for this week Monday, March 30 schedules (EST/GMT) Washington at Buffalo (1900/2300)-postponed NY Islanders at Columbus (1900/2300)-postponed NY Rangers at Florida (1900/2300)-postponed Vancouver at Dallas (2030/0030)-postponed Tuesday, March 31 schedules (EST/GMT) Boston at Carolina (1900/2300)-postponed Minnesota at NY Islanders (1900/2300)-postponed New Jersey at Pittsburgh (1900/2300)-postponed Ottawa at Tampa Bay (1900/2300)-postponed Toronto at Washington (1900/2300)-postponed Detroit at St. Louis (2000/0000)-postponed Montreal at Chicago (2030/0030)-postponed Winnipeg at Calgary (2100/0100)-postponed Arizona at Colorado (2100/0100)-postponed Las Vegas at Edmonton (2100/0100)-postponed San Jose at Los Angeles (2230/0230)-postponed Wednesday, April 1 schedules (EST/GMT) Philadelphia at NY Rangers (1930/2330)-postponed Montreal at Nashville (2000/0000)-postponed Dallas at Anaheim (2200/0200)-postponed Thursday, April 2 schedules (EST/GMT) Tampa Bay at Columbus (1900/2300)-postponed Ottawa at Florida (1900/2300)-postponed Buffalo at New Jersey (1900/2300)-postponed Chicago at NY Islanders (1900/2300)-postponed Nashville at Philadelphia (1900/2300)-postponed NY Rangers at Pittsburgh (1900/2300)-postponed Detroit at Toronto (1900/2300)-postponed Minnesota at Washington (1900/2300)-postponed Boston at St. Louis (2000/0000)-postponed Las Vegas at Calgary (2100/0100)-postponed Winnipeg at Colorado (2100/0100)-postponed Vancouver at Arizona (2200/0200)-postponed Dallas at San Jose (2230/0230)-postponed Friday, April 3 schedules (EST/GMT) Columbus at Carolina (1930/2330)-postponed Los Angeles at Anaheim (2200/0200)-postponed Saturday, April 4 schedules (EST/GMT) Chicago at NY Rangers (1300/1700)-postponed St. Louis at Colorado (1500/1900)-postponed Winnipeg at Arizona (1600/2000)-postponed Carolina at Boston (1900/2300)-postponed Philadelphia at Buffalo (1900/2300)-postponed Tampa Bay at Detroit (1900/2300)-postponed Washington at Florida (1900/2300)-postponed New Jersey at NY Islanders (1900/2300)-postponed Pittsburgh at Ottawa (1900/2300)-postponed Montreal at Toronto (1900/2300)-postponed Minnesota at Nashville (2000/0000)-postponed Edmonton at Calgary (2200/0200)-postponed Las Vegas at Vancouver (2200/0200)-postponed Dallas at Los Angeles (2230/0230)-postponed Anaheim at San Jose (2230/0230)-postponed