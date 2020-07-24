NHL Fixtures

an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Jul 24 (OPTA) - NHL schedules for this weekend Tuesday, July 28 schedules (EST/GMT) Pittsburgh at Philadelphia (1600/2000) Toronto at Montreal (2000/0000) Edmonton at Calgary (2230/0230)

