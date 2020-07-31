NHL Fixtures

Jul 31 (OPTA) - NHL schedules for this weekend Saturday, August 1 schedules (EST/GMT) NY Rangers at Carolina (1200/1600) Chicago at Edmonton (1500/1900) Florida at NY Islanders (1600/2000) Montreal at Pittsburgh (2000/0000) Winnipeg at Calgary (2230/0230) Sunday, August 2 schedules (EST/GMT) Arizona at Nashville (1400/1800)

Jul 31 (OPTA) - NHL schedules for this weekend Saturday, August 1 schedules (EST/GMT) NY Rangers at Carolina (1200/1600) Chicago at Edmonton (1500/1900) Florida at NY Islanders (1600/2000) Montreal at Pittsburgh (2000/0000) Winnipeg at Calgary (2230/0230) Sunday, August 2 schedules (EST/GMT) Arizona at Nashville (1400/1800) Philadelphia at Boston (1500/1900) St. Louis at Colorado (1830/2230) Columbus at Toronto (2000/0000) Minnesota at Vancouver (2230/0230) Monday, August 3 schedules (EST/GMT) NY Rangers at Carolina (1200/1600) Winnipeg at Calgary (1430/1830) Washington at Tampa Bay (1600/2000) Dallas at Las Vegas (1830/2230) Montreal at Pittsburgh (2000/0000) Chicago at Edmonton (2230/0230) Tuesday, August 4 schedules (EST/GMT) Florida at NY Islanders (1200/1600) Arizona at Nashville (1430/1830) Columbus at Toronto (1600/2000) Calgary at Winnipeg (1845/2245) Carolina at NY Rangers (2000/0000) Minnesota at Vancouver (2245/0245)

