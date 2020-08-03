NHL Fixtures

Aug 3 (OPTA) - NHL schedules for this week Monday, August 3 schedules (EST/GMT) NY Rangers at Carolina (1200/1600) Winnipeg at Calgary (1430/1830) Washington at Tampa Bay (1600/2000) Dallas at Las Vegas (1830/2230) Montreal at Pittsburgh (2000/0000) Chicago at Edmonton (2230/0230) Tuesday, August 4 schedules (EST/GMT)

Aug 3 (OPTA) - NHL schedules for this week Monday, August 3 schedules (EST/GMT) NY Rangers at Carolina (1200/1600) Winnipeg at Calgary (1430/1830) Washington at Tampa Bay (1600/2000) Dallas at Las Vegas (1830/2230) Montreal at Pittsburgh (2000/0000) Chicago at Edmonton (2230/0230) Tuesday, August 4 schedules (EST/GMT) Florida at NY Islanders (1200/1600) Arizona at Nashville (1430/1830) Columbus at Toronto (1600/2000) Calgary at Winnipeg (1845/2245) Carolina at NY Rangers (2000/0000) Minnesota at Vancouver (2245/0245) Wednesday, August 5 schedules (EST/GMT) NY Islanders at Florida (1200/1600) Nashville at Arizona (1430/1830) Tampa Bay at Boston (1600/2000) Toronto at Columbus (1800/2200) Carolina at NY Rangers (1800/2200) Vancouver at Minnesota (1800/2200) Calgary at Winnipeg (1800/2200) Washington at Philadelphia (1800/2200) Las Vegas at St. Louis (1800/2200) Colorado at Dallas (1830/2230) Pittsburgh at Montreal (2000/0000) Edmonton at Chicago (2230/0230) Thursday, August 6 schedules (EST/GMT) Pittsburgh at Montreal (1800/2200) NY Islanders at Florida (1800/2200) Toronto at Columbus (1800/2200) Edmonton at Chicago (1800/2200) Nashville at Arizona (1800/2200) Vancouver at Minnesota (1800/2200) Friday, August 7 schedules (EST/GMT) Montreal at Pittsburgh (1800/2200) NY Rangers at Carolina (1800/2200) Chicago at Edmonton (1800/2200) Winnipeg at Calgary (1800/2200) Philadelphia at Tampa Bay (1800/2200) Las Vegas at Colorado (1800/2200) Saturday, August 8 schedules (EST/GMT) Florida at NY Islanders (1800/2200) Columbus at Toronto (1800/2200) Arizona at Nashville (1800/2200) Minnesota at Vancouver (1800/2200) Boston at Washington (1800/2200) Dallas at St. Louis (1800/2200)

